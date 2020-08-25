Synda,

When I met you as a Reading Recovery Teacher Leader last year, you made a lasting impression on me. You were so kind to everyone you met and the moment I got to talk to you, we were able to share memories of living overseas. As a product of the Department of Defense Education system myself, I felt a special connection to you. Knowing that you had traversed the same lands that I had been privileged to experience as a young woman gave me an instant connection to you. You were always warm, always kind, and always knowledgeable and helpful. One memory I have is of my Reading Recovery training class where you coached me on my running records and did a teacher leader visit to my school. You are missed Synda! Your memory lives on with those you have impacted; great or small.



Becky Crawford

Acquaintance