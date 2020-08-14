Mitchell, T. Doris

Jan 23, 1939 - Aug 9, 2020

T. Doris Mitchell, of Sarasota, FL, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 81.

Doris leaves behind the Love of her Life, Richard; daughter, Anitra Bornheimer (George); son, Brandon Mitchell; grandchildren, Alexis and George Bornheimer and Mary Ryan Mitchell.

Doris was truly one of a kind and her infectious laughter and spirit filled a room with happiness. She will be dearly missed by many, her love and kindness never forgotten.

Graveside services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store