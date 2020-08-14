1/
T. Doris Mitchell
1939 - 2020
Mitchell, T. Doris
Jan 23, 1939 - Aug 9, 2020
T. Doris Mitchell, of Sarasota, FL, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 81.
Doris leaves behind the Love of her Life, Richard; daughter, Anitra Bornheimer (George); son, Brandon Mitchell; grandchildren, Alexis and George Bornheimer and Mary Ryan Mitchell.
Doris was truly one of a kind and her infectious laughter and spirit filled a room with happiness. She will be dearly missed by many, her love and kindness never forgotten.
Graveside services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
