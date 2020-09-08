Taylor, Jr., T. Ralph
Mar 14, 1926 - Sep 6, 2020
Ralph passed away peacefully at home on September 6, 2020. He was born in Louisville, KY on March 14, 1926 the son of Lucille Bennett and Thurman R. Taylor.
At the age of three months, the family moved to Sarasota, FL.
Ralph attended local public schools and graduated from Sarasota High School in 1944.
He enlisted in the United States Navy and based in San Diego, CA, served as a Radar Technician.
Upon leaving military service, he attended the University of Florida in pursuit of a degree in Ornamental
Horticulture.
In the late 1940's he became Manager of the world renowned Royal Palm Nurseries in Oneco, FL.
In 1959 he opened Big Phyl's Nursery on the south banks of Phillippi Creek on U. S. 41 in Sarasota.
In 1971 he moved to Bradenton and started Ralph Taylor's Nurseries growing it to 43 acres and eventually
servicing every major big box garden center on the west coast of Florida including K-Mart and Home Depot.
Ralph was also one of the first certified Landscape Architect's in the state of Florida.
In 1999, he retired to Wild Oak Bay in Bradenton where he continued to enjoy his passions of flowering plants,
jazz and beautiful women (not necessarily in that order).
He is survived by a brother Bennett of Cape Coral, three sons, T. R. "Chip" , wife (Jan) of
Sarasota, Greg (Maggie) , Gary (Judy) of Bradenton, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
There will not be a service due to COVID 19. If you would like to make a donation to your favorite charity
in his honor, the family is sure he would appreciate that.