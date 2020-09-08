1/
T. Ralph Taylor Jr.
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share T.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Taylor, Jr., T. Ralph
Mar 14, 1926 - Sep 6, 2020
Ralph passed away peacefully at home on September 6, 2020. He was born in Louisville, KY on March 14, 1926 the son of Lucille Bennett and Thurman R. Taylor.
At the age of three months, the family moved to Sarasota, FL.
Ralph attended local public schools and graduated from Sarasota High School in 1944.
He enlisted in the United States Navy and based in San Diego, CA, served as a Radar Technician.
Upon leaving military service, he attended the University of Florida in pursuit of a degree in Ornamental
Horticulture.
In the late 1940's he became Manager of the world renowned Royal Palm Nurseries in Oneco, FL.
In 1959 he opened Big Phyl's Nursery on the south banks of Phillippi Creek on U. S. 41 in Sarasota.
In 1971 he moved to Bradenton and started Ralph Taylor's Nurseries growing it to 43 acres and eventually
servicing every major big box garden center on the west coast of Florida including K-Mart and Home Depot.
Ralph was also one of the first certified Landscape Architect's in the state of Florida.
In 1999, he retired to Wild Oak Bay in Bradenton where he continued to enjoy his passions of flowering plants,
jazz and beautiful women (not necessarily in that order).
He is survived by a brother Bennett of Cape Coral, three sons, T. R. "Chip" , wife (Jan) of
Sarasota, Greg (Maggie) , Gary (Judy) of Bradenton, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

There will not be a service due to COVID 19. If you would like to make a donation to your favorite charity in his honor, the family is sure he would appreciate that.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sep. 8 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
9419239535
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved