Tomaseski, Tad
Sep 19, 1965 - Apr 20, 2020
Tad Tomaseski, 54, of Dallas, TX and formally of Sarasota, FL, died peacefully with his family by his side after a 2-year battle with cancer during which he never once complained about his trials. Tad was the founder of Personalized Fitness and Massage in Sarasota. His wife, Dr. Gina Tomaseski, is a physical therapist. Together they founded icare Rehabilitation Hospital & Physical Medicine Center in Dallas. Tad had also been a youth pastor where he has been attributed to having changed the lives of many and was much-loved by all that knew him. Tad & Gina have two children, Tyler (Summer) and Taina. Tad's mother and stepfather, Janalee & Allen Heinemann are residents of Siesta Key. His father & stepmother, Jay & Carol Tomaseski reside in Gainesville, GA. Survivors also include Tad's siblings, Sarah (Chris) Tenaglia of Sarasota, Fl; Tracy (Jeff) White of Ft Myers, FL; Tina (John) Kiel of St Louis, MO; Matt Heinemann of Jefferson City, MO. He was adored by his niece and nephews, Noelle & Rocco Tenaglia, Mike Kiel, and was preceded in death by his beloved nephew, Adam (White) Romagnoli.
During Tad's courageous battle with cancer, he wrote inspirational Facebook postings that were followed by thousands. At the conclusion of his last post March 29th, Tad wrote:
"Don't let this post make you feel sad for me, because even though this battle has been and continues to be horrific, my life is beautiful. As my friend I just want to be honest about my current physical state. My spirit is strong as ever along with my hope. I am the most blessed man you have ever met and None of this can take that from me. I feel sad for those that are perfectly healthy and will live a long unfulfilling life not knowing true unconditional love the way I have known it, lived it, given it, received it, been surrounded by it. So, it is time to GET UP once again and continue to push forward, treasuring every additional day of this beautiful life of which I was given the gift of yet another day of it today. I'm counting my blessings and you my Friend are included in that list. Thank you for your encouragement, thoughts, prayers, and continual outpouring of unconditional Love. I LOVE YOU."
Due to COVID-19 Tad's memorial service will be live streamed on Tad's Facebook page on May 1st at 7:00pm Central Time. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Tad's brother, Matt, to the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association (USA), 8588 Potter Park Drive, Suite 500, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020