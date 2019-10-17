|
|
Cain, Taylor Addison
May 15, 1995 - Oct.12, 2019
Taylor Addison Cain was born on May 15, 1995, in Lexington, KY, as the fourth child of Mark and Ruth Cain. He passed into the arms of Jesus on October 12, 2019, at his family home in Sarasota. He was a graduate of the Sarasota Military Academy, an Eagle Scout from Troop #23, a recipient of the Anne Frank Humanitarian Award, and had been honored with various community achievement awards too numerous to list here. He attended the State College of Florida and studied Business and Finance. He loved the outdoors and was comfortable in scuba gear and in hiking boots as well as on a motorcycle. We will miss his zest for life, quick wit, and driving work ethic.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Andrea Coyle (Travis) of Broadway, VA, brothers Preston of Sarasota and Morgan of Honolulu, HI (Navy). He had a nephew and two nieces Bryan, AnneMarie, and Arielle Coyle. Additionally, he will be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019