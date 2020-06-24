Randall Jr., Tedrick
June 22, 1971 - June 17, 2020
Tedrick Randall Jr., 48, of Bradenton, FL, died on June 17, 2020. on Visitation is 4-6PM Friday June 26, 2020 at Westside Funeral Home 204 7th St W, Palmetto, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.