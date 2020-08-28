COURCY, TERENCE P.

Jul 28, 2020

Terence Courcy of Sarasota passed away on July 28, 2020. He was born in Burlington, Vermont and graduated from Champlain College. He also attended the University of Vermont. As a business consultant for over 25 years, he traveled throughout the United States helping businesses.

He was married and leaves his wife of 35 years, Jann, a local court reporter. He also leaves his brother in New Hampshire, his son and daughter in Vermont, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and sister.

Upon retirement, he worked part-time at Winn Dixie in Customer Service. He enjoyed working for his managers and with his co-workers, and also enjoyed the customers that he came to know.



