|
|
Harrison, Teresa Harshman
Apr 11, 1953 - Sep 8, 2019
Teresa Harshman Harrison passed peacefully in San Francisco after a courageous battle with cancer. Teresa graduated from Oakwood High School in Dayton, Ohio in 1971 and New College in 1975 with a bachelor's degree in fine arts. In 1980 Teresa received her law degree from Stetson University and practiced law in Sarasota for over 30 years. She is known for her gourmet cooking, gardening and her love for fine arts, using her children as models whether they knew it or not. She is proceeded in death by her husband of 34 years, Lee David Harrison. Lee and Teresa built a wonderful life in Sarasota after New College. After Lee's passing in 2012, Teresa moved to Mill Valley, CA where she became active in trekking clubs, continued painting, fostered rescued dogs and cats, and volunteered at a local legal aid clinic. She is survived by her children Samantha (Phil) Jacobson, Hannah (Dan) Siroker, and Michael Harrison (Krista Hughes), 5 grandchildren, sister Joan Thompson (Randy) of Dayton, Ohio and brother John Harshman (Virginia) of Sarasota, Florida. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Humane Society of Sarasota or Legal Aid of Marin.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019