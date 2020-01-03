|
|
Ewing, Terrence C.
December 16, 2019
Terrence (Terry) C Ewing of Grant, AL and previously Nokomis, FL passed away December 16, 2019 at the age of 84. He is survived by Jane who was his friend for 40 years and loving wife for the last 22 years and also by his brother, Tom and Derry Ewing (Ewing Funeral Home) of Albertville, AL. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ted and his sister and brother-in-law, Dr. James and Nancy Blem, and his former wife Joan Wentzell Ewing. He is also survived by his children Guy, Keven, David, Glen and Terri (TJ) along with grandchildren, Jesse, Brittany, Tim, Chris and Kelsey Ewing and great-grandchildren, Kiera, Kenzie and Devin. In addition, he is survived by his stepdaughter, Meri Thomas and his granddaughter, Meri Michon Shunnarah and his grandson Nix Thomas. His parents moved to Venice, Florida when he was very young from the Detroit area. Terry worked in his parents' citrus groves and on their cattle ranch (Mission Valley Ranch a.k.a. Mission Valley Estates and Mission Valley Country Club) in Nokomis. Terry graduated from Sarasota High School. He joined the US Army stationed in Europe and then went on to graduate from the University of Florida. He owned and ran the Grand Canal Carwash from 1972-1980 off Venice Bypass. He moved on and retired a national sales representative for Cousin Corporation of America. He organized the funding and help build the Venice Bi-Centennial Park and Veterans Memorial in Venice. He also served Sarasota County on the Charter Review Board. He served on the board of the . He and his wife settled in Marshall County in 1993. He retired in 1999 and the two of them started volunteering started volunteering many hours to the Marshall County area, most specifically in the US Coast Guard Auxiliary and Marshall County RSVP. He was honored with the recipient of the Presidential Volunteer Service Award/Medal after accumulating thousands of hours. He was a member of Epiphany (Venice) and St. William (Guntersville) Catholic Churches. He was best known for his never-ending sense of humor, magic tricks, and the many pranks he would pull on friends and family alike!!
There will be no service for Terry but rather a Celebration of Life in Florida at a future date.
Don't cry because it happened - Smile because you knew him.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020