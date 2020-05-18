Beyer, Terry

Jun 23, 1939 - May 11, 2020

Terry Ray Beyer, 80, son of the late Margaret and Raymond Beyer was born in South Bend, Indiana. He is survived by his wife Kay Bell Beyer, son Scott Beyer (Amy), daughter Amy Beyer Decatur (Thomas), sister Becky Miller (Dan). He is preceded in death by his sister Judy Perez.

The family would like to express our gratitude for the wonderful care given by Inspired Living of Sarasota, Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, and Sarasota Community Church. If desired, friends may make memorial donations to one of these places.



