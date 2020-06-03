Terry Lee Smith Sr.
1963 - 2020
Smith, Sr., Terry Lee
Jul 20, 1963 - May 29, 2020
Terry Lee Smith, Sr., 56, of Sarasota, FLORIDA, died on May 29, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday @ CL. Chandler Memorial Chapel with Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery at Visitation: 6-8pm Friday @ Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.

Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
JUN
6
Service
11:00 AM
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Chandler's Funeral Chapel
1425 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-3125
