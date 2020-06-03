Or Copy this URL to Share

Smith, Sr., Terry Lee

Jul 20, 1963 - May 29, 2020

Terry Lee Smith, Sr., 56, of Sarasota, FLORIDA, died on May 29, 2020. Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday @ CL. Chandler Memorial Chapel with Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery at Visitation: 6-8pm Friday @ Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota. Funeral arrangements by: Chandler's Funeral Home, Sarasota.



