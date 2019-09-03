Herald Tribune Obituaries
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941) 371-4962
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
1953 - 2019
Terry Lutjens Obituary
Lutjens, Terry
Sept 5, 1953 - Aug 27, 2019
Terry Lutjens, 65, of North Port, Florida, died on Aug 27, 2019. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 on Sept 07, 2019, at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, Florida. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www. palmsrobartsfuneralhome.com for the Lutjens family.
In lieu of flowers please make a contribution in her honor to: or Mothers Helping Mothers of Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019
