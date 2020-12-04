Schrock, Terry

Sep 16, 1953 - Nov 25, 2020

Terry Gene Schrock passed peacefully at the age of 67.

Born in Goshen, Indiana to Paul & Phyllis Schrock. He graduated from Goshen High School 1972 and moved to Sarasota, Florida. He met and married the love of his life Carolyn Cook in 1976. He was a commercial estimator for Key Glass in Bradenton, FL.

Terry was a loving son, husband, brother, father and grandfather.

Preceded in death by mother Phyllis Schrock. Terry is survived by his wife, Carolyn Schrock; father, Paul Schrock; sister, Betty (Gideon) Stoltzfoos; mother-in-Law, Shirley Cook; children, Cory (Angela) Schrock and Ryan (Meliza) Schrock; grandchildren, Ryker Schrock (Terrys Little Buddy) and his second grandchild due February 2021. He is also further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial Services still to be determined.



