Home

POWERED BY

Services
Knauff Funeral Home - WILLISTON, FL
512 E Noble Ave
Williston, FL 32696
(352) 528-3481
For more information about
Terry Suddeth
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
his residence
Bradenton, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Suddeth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Suddeth


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terry Suddeth Obituary
Suddeth, Terry
May 31, 1957 - March 10, 2019
Terry Suddeth, 61, passed away at his home in Bronson, FL. Terry is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Julie and his devoted daughter, Anastasia (Annie) Womack, step-daughter, Dana Cesmas (Shane), step-grandchildren Abigail, Jacob and Juliana. Terry was the youngest son of Jack and Corean Suddeth (deceased). Also predeceased by his brothers, Dennis and Rick. Terry was employed with Sarasota County for over 33 years. A celebration of Terry's life will be held at his residence in Bradenton, FL on March 23 at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Haven Hospice Gainesville.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now