Suddeth, Terry
May 31, 1957 - March 10, 2019
Terry Suddeth, 61, passed away at his home in Bronson, FL. Terry is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Julie and his devoted daughter, Anastasia (Annie) Womack, step-daughter, Dana Cesmas (Shane), step-grandchildren Abigail, Jacob and Juliana. Terry was the youngest son of Jack and Corean Suddeth (deceased). Also predeceased by his brothers, Dennis and Rick. Terry was employed with Sarasota County for over 33 years. A celebration of Terry's life will be held at his residence in Bradenton, FL on March 23 at 4pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Haven Hospice Gainesville.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019