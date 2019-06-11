|
|
Worden, Terry
April 20, 1940 - May 18, 2019
Terry Worden (TW) 79, of Sarasota, FL formerly from Columbus, OH passed on May 18, 2019. He was a loving father to daughter Kelly Canegali, Sarasota and Jeff Worden, Columbus and is joined with Cindy. A loving brother to Pam Holly, brother in law, Todd Holly. Grandchildren, Bobby Barham, Nicole Maxstead, Jeremy Barham, Savannah Gabriel, Sarah Gabriel. 11 great grandchildren. He's joined with father Clayton, mother, Virginia Worden and sister Sharon Lorenz. Loving wife, Carrie Gabriel. Many nephews and neices, son in laws, Jerry Canegali and Terry Martin. Sister in laws Missy Beat, Patty Regan joined with Linda Wright. Blessed with loving friends and joined with many now. Your blue eyes, gleaming smile, laughter and love for life and others will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Donations are deeply appreciated to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 11 to June 12, 2019