|
|
Clark Becker, Thelma
April 26, 1918 - August 23, 2019
Sarasota, Fl. – Thelma Becker Clark passed quietly from this life to the arms of her Lord on Friday August 23, 2019. Born April 26, 1918 at Sayre, PA to Ezra and Zana (Moon) Smith, she became an extraordinary woman with a generous heart. She was raised by her mother in Endicott, NY and graduated from Union-Endicott High School in 1935. After graduation she held positions with the NY Telephone Company and IBM. Following the outbreak of World War II, she enlisted in the Navy and became one of the first women ever to serve as a military air traffic controller and was assigned to the Naval Air Station at Ottumwa, IA until the end of the war. Upon her return to civilian life she returned to IBM, Endicott where she met and subsequently married her first husband, Carl F. Becker on October 26, 1946. They shared 51 happy years together before his death in 1997. During that time, they raised two sons and traveled all over the U.S. and beyond. Thelma was active in many social, civic and public service endeavors including the NYS Federation of Women's Clubs, Endicott, NY club where she was both, an honorary member, as well as, a lifetime member and served with distinction as club president, Broome County chairperson and 6th District State representative. She was one of the original organizers and one of the earliest volunteers of Meals-on-Wheels in Western Broome County. As a member of the 1St United Methodist Church of Endicott she served on numerous committees and boards. Her hobbies included painting on both china and canvas, knitting, quilting, bridge and bell collecting. She was a member of the American Bell Association and greatly enjoyed presenting talks on to various civic and social organizations on bells and bell collecting. In 1999 she became a full-time resident of Sarasota and in 2004 she married longtime family friend, Fred Clark. Together they enjoyed summers on Lake Winnipesauke in New Hampshire, traveling, cruising in Europe and elsewhere, and entertaining family and friends at their apartment at Sunnyside Village. Thelma is survived by her husband of 15 years, Fred Clark, two sons, the Hon. Carl "Fritz" Becker, Jr. and his wife, Christine; Gordon P. Becker, Esq. and his wife Terri; three grandchildren, Valerie McKillop and her husband, Ross, Braden Becker and his wife, Julie; and Jonathan Becker; and three great-grand children Violet McKillop, "Lottie" (Charlotte) McKillop and Ainslie Mae Becker as well as several nieces and nephews. Additional survivors include the families of Fred Clark's children, Nancy Cassell, David Clark and Robert Clark. Thelma was predeceased by her only brother, Bruce Smith. A celebration of Thelma's life will be held at the Chapel at Sunnyside Village, 5201 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota, FL 34232 on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10 AM. A committal service will be held later at the convenience of the family at Vestal Hills Memorial Park, Vestal, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to do so, make memorial contributions to either The Sunnyside Foundation, 5201 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota, FL 34232 or go to Sunnysidevillage.org; or Meals-on-Wheels of Western Broome County, Inc., 170 West Main Street, Endicott, NY 13760 or a .
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019