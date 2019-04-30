Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jennings Funeral Home & Crematory
5750 Swift Road
Sarasota, FL 34231
(941) 926-2223
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Grosvenor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma E. Grosvenor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thelma E. Grosvenor Obituary
Grosvenor, Thelma E.
Nov 12, 1929 - Apr 22, 2019
Thelma Grosvenor, 98, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Lima, Ohio, passed away on April 22, 2019. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 56 years, Bob, her doting daughter & son-in-law, Lynda & Bill Franklin, son, Ron (Irene) Gehring, grandson, Brian, sister, Audrey Mowery, brother, Delbert (Anne) Glover, numerous nieces, nephews and additional relatives, and many cherished friends. There was no service. A celebration of life may be at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now