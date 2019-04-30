|
|
Grosvenor, Thelma E.
Nov 12, 1929 - Apr 22, 2019
Thelma Grosvenor, 98, of Sarasota, Florida, formerly of Lima, Ohio, passed away on April 22, 2019. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 56 years, Bob, her doting daughter & son-in-law, Lynda & Bill Franklin, son, Ron (Irene) Gehring, grandson, Brian, sister, Audrey Mowery, brother, Delbert (Anne) Glover, numerous nieces, nephews and additional relatives, and many cherished friends. There was no service. A celebration of life may be at a later date.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 5, 2019