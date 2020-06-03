Or Copy this URL to Share

McKahan, Thelma Lenora

May 22, 1916 - Jun 1, 2020

Thelma Lenora McKahan, 104, of Sarasota, FL, died on Jun 1, 2020. Services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232.



