Thelma Lenora McKahan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McKahan, Thelma Lenora
May 22, 1916 - Jun 1, 2020
Thelma Lenora McKahan, 104, of Sarasota, FL, died on Jun 1, 2020. Services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Service
11:00 AM
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park
170 Honore Ave
Sarasota, FL 34232
(941)3714962
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved