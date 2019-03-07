Home

Thelma Webber


1916 - 2019
Thelma Webber Obituary
Webber, Thelma
Feb 8, 1916 - Mar 6, 2019
Thelma I. Webber of Sarasota, Florida, died on March 6, 2019. She turned 103 in February. She was born in Versailles, Pennsylvania and moved to Detroit, Michigan, shortly after graduating from McKeesport High. She married Wallace E. Webber on June 22, 1940, who died in 1995. Thelma is succeeded by one son, Thomas; six grandchildren – Reid Webber, Scott Webber, Terri Tucker, Jaime Ramos, Nicholas Webber and Christopher Webber; and seven great-grandchildren, Geoffrey, Stephen, Devon, Henrik, and Sterling Webber, and Harper and Sawyer Ramos. A son Glenn died in 2014. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, March 16 at White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery, 621 West Long Lake Road at Crooks Road, Troy, Michigan at 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Humane Society of Sarasota County, 2331 15th St., Sarasota, FL 34237 or HSSC.org
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
