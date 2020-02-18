|
Cover, Theodore "Ted" L.
Jun 27, 1937 - Feb 16, 2020
Theodore "Ted" L. Cover, age 82, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Sunday February 16, 2020. He was born June 27, 1937 in Sandusky, Ohio to the late Theodore Nathan and Clara Frances (nee Ornas) Cover.
Ted was a graduate of Cleveland Saint Ignatius High School and Case Western Reserve University. He proudly served in the United States Air Force.
Ted was a lifelong devoted catholic and proud member of Sarasota Christ the King Parish, where he served many years as sacristan. He was a fourth degree Knights of Columbus and served both the Christ of King and St. Martha's councils.
Ted had a passionate love of trains, and was a member of numerous local and national railroading organizations. His interest spanned from large working locomotives to small model railroading.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 8 :00 pm on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232. A funeral mass will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1900 Meadowood St., Sarasota, FL 34231. Interment will follow at Sarasota Memorial Park, Sarasota, FL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church or a .
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020