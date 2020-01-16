|
Rehl, Theodore
July 19, 1930 - Jan. 11, 2020
Born in Galion, OH, Ted started playing piano at age 5. As a piano major at Oberlin College, he was assigned to accompany cellist Frances Clarke; the best friends graduated in 1952 and married in 1953. Ted taught at Lawrence University for 34 years, where he was professor of music and chair of the piano department.
Upon retirement in 1993 they moved to Longboat Key, then to Plymouth Harbor in 2006. Ted was a 15-yr volunteer at Mote Marine Aquarium; he and Fran traveled extensively. After 18 years away from the piano, he fell in love with a Steinway "M," returned to the keyboard in 2010, and gave 19 recitals, the last on Dec. 6, 2019.
Ted is predeceased by his wife Frances. He is survived by his children Rebecca (Carl Fredericks) and Richard (Sloan Dunnagan), grandchildren Nathan, Aaron (Mridi), Travis (Corinne) and Christine, and brother Fred Rehl.
Celebration of Life: Friday, January 24 at 2:00, Pilgrim Hall, Plymouth Harbor.
Memorial donations: Plymouth Harbor Foundation Improvement of the Arts Fund (Beth Watson, 700 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota FL 34236).
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020