Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
Theodore "Ted" Wittman


1948 - 2019
Wittman, Theodore "Ted"
May 6, 1948 - December 4, 2019
Ted passed away peacefully the morning of his 49th Wedding Anniversary with his beloved bride Marjorie, by his side.
Ted was born in Rochester, NY, graduated with a bachelor's degree from USF and moved to Sarasota, FL where he started in the plumbing trade. He founded Professional Plumbing & Design, Inc. in 1985. He retired early to travel and left the business to be run by his two sons and brother, Andy. He was a devout Catholic, amazing husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed SCUBA diving, spear fishing, fishing, boating, hunting, camping and traveling. He will be remembered for his constant smile and giving heart!
He is preceded in death by his daughter Dori and survived by his wife Marjorie, his two sons, Matt and Ben and daughter Nikki and four grandchildren, Luke, Nathan, Wyatt and Emery.
Services will be held at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 833 Magellan Drive, Sarasota, FL at 10:00 am Friday, December 13th. There will be a celebration of life at the Bayshore Recreation Center, 6919 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL. immediately following mass service.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
