Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery,
9610 State Rd. 72,
Sarasota, FL
Theodore "Ted" Wolff


Theodore "Ted" Wolff Obituary
Wolff, Theodore "Ted"
Mar 29, 1942 - Mar 24, 2019
age 76 of Sevierville,TN, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Ted was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. He was an active member of the Gatlinburg Arts and Crafts community where he was owner of Blackwolff Knives. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Ted is preceded in death by his daughter Deborah Ann Wolff and his parents Adeline (Haas) and Theodore E. Wolff. He is survived by his wife Kathryn M. Wolff; sons and daughter-in-law Theodore Carl (Hope) Wolff, Jr., James E. Douglass; grandchildren and spouses Theodore C. (Diana) Wolff, III, Trent T. Culleny, Lauren R. (Brandon) Brown, Justin M. (Angelica) Wolff, Brendan T. Wolff, Shane E. Murphy; his brother Lester H. (Sandra) Wolff; and sister Jeanette Lawson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church Foundation, P.O. Box 511, Gatlinburg, TN 37738
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM Friday, May 10, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9610 State Rd. 72, Sarasota. A reception will follow. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 26 to May 5, 2019
