Pipitone, Theresa Ann

Jun 27, 1961 - Sep 24, 2020

It is with deep sorrow, & much love that the Iannice & Yannich family of Theresa Ann Pipitone living in Sarasota, FL announce her peaceful passing on September 24th, 2020, at the age of 59 years, she was surrounded by her son, brothers, significant other, & sister. She is survived & will be remembered by her son Tony Iannice, her sister Dineen Iannice, & brother's James & Frank Yannich. We are saddened but know she finds peace as she joins in heaven, her husband Joey Pipitone, & her parents Frank & Barbara Yannich of SC. A mass will be held at Precious Blood of Christ in Pawley's Island, SC on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at Noon, followed by a placing of Tracy in her final resting place across from her parents & with her husband.



