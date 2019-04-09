|
Dappolonio, Theresa
March 23, 1926 - April 6, 2019
Sarasota, FL/ Hyannis, MA - Theresa M. (Catapano) Dappolonio, 93, of Hyannis, MA and formerly of Sarasota, FL passed away Sat. April 6, 2019 in the Pavilion Rehab and Nursing Center of Barnstable, MA. She was the wife of the late Arthur Dappolonio who died this past January.
Theresa had worked as a secretary for a number of years.
She was born March 23, 1926 in Boston, MA the daughter of the late Frank and Antoinette (Franzese) Catapano and was a graduate of East Boston High School. Mrs. Dappolonio enjoyed traveling.
She is survived by her sister, Rosemarie Liotine of Arlington, MA and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be private and are under the direction of the Buma Funeral Home, Whitinsville, MA.
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019