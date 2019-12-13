Home

Theresa Fiola


1947 - 2019
Theresa Fiola Obituary
Fiola, Theresa
Dec 3, 1947 - Dec 12, 2019
Theresa Fiola, 72, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019, in Naples, FL. Born in Maida, Italy to the late Giuseppe and Vittoria Dattilo, Theresa immigrated to Nyack, NY in 1955. Theresa married Frank, the love of her life, on May 2, 1965 and became a loving and devoted mother to 4 children while also working side by side with Frank at their tailor shop. Theresa and Frank moved their family to Venice, FL where they owned Frank's Clothing for Men until their retirement in 2000.
Theresa is survived by her children: son, Thomas (Mylene) Fiola of Los Angeles, CA; son, Joseph (Memory) Fiola of Naples, FL; son Frank (Carol) A. Fiola of Gainesville, FL; daughter, Catherine (Greg) Sabatos of Golden, CO; and 8 grandchildren.
Visitation is on Dec 16 from 9 to 10 am at Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34109. A Mass will follow at 11:30 am at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 7775 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, Naples, FL 34120.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Theresa's memory to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, www.theaftd.org, or the ALS Association, www.alsa.org.
Online condolences may be offered at FullerNaples.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
