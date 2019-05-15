|
Jones, Theresa
Mar 2, 1938 - May 6, 2019
Theresa Jones, 81, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 6, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday May 17, 2019, at St. John 1st Baptist Institutional Church, 1108 29th St, East Palmetto, FL 34221. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday May 18, 2019 at St. John 1st Baptist Institutional Church, 1108 29th St, East Palmetto, FL. Interment will be Monday in Sarasota, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 15 to May 16, 2019
