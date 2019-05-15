Home

POWERED BY

Services
Westside Funeral Home
204 7th St. W.
Palmetto, FL 34221
(941) 722-4960
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John 1st Baptist Institutional Church
1108 29th St.
East Palmetto, FL
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John 1st Baptist Institutional Church
1108 29th St.
East Palmetto, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Jones


1938 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Theresa Jones Obituary
Jones, Theresa
Mar 2, 1938 - May 6, 2019
Theresa Jones, 81, of Bradenton, FL, died on May 6, 2019. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday May 17, 2019, at St. John 1st Baptist Institutional Church, 1108 29th St, East Palmetto, FL 34221. Services will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday May 18, 2019 at St. John 1st Baptist Institutional Church, 1108 29th St, East Palmetto, FL. Interment will be Monday in Sarasota, FL. Funeral arrangements by: Westside Funeral Home.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 15 to May 16, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.