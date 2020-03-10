|
|
Blumberg, Theresa Loef
July 4, 1929 - March 6, 2020
Theresa Loef Blumberg died peacefully in her sleep Friday Morning. Her survivors include Robert Blumberg, her husband of 71 years, her son Jerry Blumberg, two grandsons, Andrew Shulman and Harrison Shulman and his wife Emma, and son-in-law and wife Steve and Debbie Shulman. Theresa was a Southern Belle who enjoyed life, loved to bake, and loved to travel. She is now with her parents Harry and Sarah Loef and her daughter Sandra Blumberg Shulman in heaven. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Temple Beth Israel on Longboat Key at 3:00 pm on Saturday March 14, 2020. Light refreshments to be served after the Celebration. To send condolences please visit www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020