Sep 22, 1963 - Feb 19, 2020
Theresa Mathews, 56, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on Feb. 19, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-9:00pm on Fri., Feb. 28, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home. Services will be held 1:00pm on Sat., Feb. 29, 2020 at St. Stephens A.M.E in Bradenton, FL. Church. Burial will held at Galilee Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
She leaves to cherish her memories her daughter, Ericka Mathews; Fiancé Joseph Smith; grandchildren, Michael Fashaw Jr., Ratashia Smith and Porofili Jean Jr.; sisters, Barbara Thomas, Viola Bell, Geraldine Murdock and Terrie Bell; brothers, Willie Thomas, Allen Mathews, Michael Mathews, Torrance Mathews, Kenneth Mathews, Timothy Mathews, Alford Mathews, Johnnie Bell Jr., Willis Bell and Gregory Bell; beloved sister-on-laws, Sunya Mathews, Shirley Mathews, and Lynn Mathews.
Published in Herald Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
