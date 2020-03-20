|
Updegraff, Theresa
Dec 23, 1922 - Mar 20, 2020
Theresa G. Updegraff, 97, beloved wife and mother, passed into eternal life on Mar. 20, 2020 in Venice, FL. A long-time resident of Poughkeepsie, NY she was born in New York City to Biagio and Ida Castaldi on Dec. 23, 1922.
Terry married the love of her life, Dr. William Rice Updegraff, on Dec. 30, 1945. Her care and support for home and family was always acknowledged by Dr. Updegraff as being the key to his successful practice of medicine.
Dr. Updegraff pre-deceased her on May 13, 2018.
She was the past President of the Dutchess County Medical Society Women's Auxiliary, as well as serving as the President of the Mid Hudson Ballet Company and a volunteer at St. Francis Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Terry was an avid reader, loved a good conversation and always had a special place in her heart for her many cats.
Her strength and support were a blessing to all who knew her.
Mrs. Updegraff is survived by her three children, Joyce Lenore Garrity, William R. Updegraff, Jr., and Linda T. Updegraff, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and her niece.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Frank Castaldi.
A wake will be held at Farley's Funeral Home, 265 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, FL on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Arrangements for burial at their final resting place in Poughkeepsie, NY for both Theresa and William Updegraff will take place in the Spring.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020