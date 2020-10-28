1/1
Theron M. "Ron" Hatch Iii
1939 - 2020
Hatch, Theron M. "Ron", III
Dec 16, 1939 - Oct 25, 2020
Theron M. "Ron" Hatch, III, 80, of Osprey, FL and Bridgton, ME died peacefully on October 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Stoneham, MA on December 16, 1939, son of the late Theron M. Hatch, II and Mabel Tukey Hatch.
Ron graduated from Amherst College, and the University of Pennsylvania Dental School. In 1963, he married the former Brooke Chapman in Salem, MA.
Ron attended Covenant Life Presbyterian Church in Sarasota. He was a member of Maine Dental Association, Hamm Foundation, Lions Club, Sarasota Scullers, and the Maine Rowing Association.
Ron is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Brooke of Bridgton, ME and Osprey, FL; five children, Lindsay and spouse, Mark of Windham, ME, Theron and his spouse, Mary of Murfreesboro, TN, Heidi and her spouse, Bryan of Powder Springs, GA, Johannah and her spouse, Daryl of Murfreesboro, TN, and Jonathan and his spouse, Kristin of Boulder, CO. He also leaves 12 amazing grandchildren; and loving siblings, Vicki Webster, Steve Hatch, and Chris Hatch.
Services will be private at Sarasota National Cemetery.
For online tributes, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com




Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
