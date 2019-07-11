|
Ivey, Thomas A.
Sep 28, 1942 - Jun 25, 2019
Thomas A. Ivey, 76, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on June 25, 2019 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. He was born on Sept. 28, 1942, in Decatur, GA. He was the youngest son of the late Olive and Henry Ivey who resided in Atlanta, Georgia.
Tom attended University of West Georgia & graduated with a bachelor's degree in education & a master's degree in business. Tom had 10 years of work experience as an educator in Georgia Public schools & higher education. He had 42 years of work experience in both large corporations & smaller privately held corporations in Operations & Human Resources. He retired as Region Director of Employee & Labor Relations of the Pittsburgh Region of Comcast Cable.
Tom is survived by his wife Kay Carlin Ivey, daughter Laura Ivey, granddaughter Cahrin Ivey, stepchildren Kim Showalter (David), Craig Smith (Traci), Bruce Smith (Sally), Bradley Smith (Susan) & Robert Smith, six step grandchildren & 2 step great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by his son Edward Ivey.
A Memorial Service is planned for the fall. In leu of flowers, please donate to the or local Salvation Army homeless shelter.
Published in Herald Tribune from July 11 to July 14, 2019