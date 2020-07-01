Anderson, Thomas

Oct 17, 1946 - Jun 30, 2020

Thomas Henry Anderson passed away June 30, 2020. He was born October 17, 1946, to N. Frederick and Kathryn (Garvin) Anderson. Tom grew up in Coldwater, Michigan, and lived much of his life in Sarasota, Florida.

After his graduation from Coldwater High School in 1964, Tom signed up for a seven-year hitch in the U.S. Navy. He excelled in the Navy, which recognized his exceptional abilities. He was assigned to its elite program for learning the operation and maintenance of nuclear submarines. Tom served as a nuclear plant operator on the USS Greenling, a fast-attack submarine that ran submerged for months at a time. Later he was posted to a submarine tender at the U.S. Navy's base in Holy Loch, Scotland.

In 1971 his Navy days were behind him. He went to Michigan State University where he earned a degree in liberal arts. Then his first real job: maintaining the reactor at the Palisades Nuclear Power plant on Lake Michigan. After a while he realized nuclear fission was not his path to happiness. That route would be more circuitous.

He left the power plant and headed north to the idyllic village of Belaire, Michigan, near Traverse City. Living there liberated him from the smothering atmosphere he felt in previous jobs; he was among other free spirits. In Belaire, he lived in a teepee that he constructed and occupied for 18 months.

At some point, Tom discovered his aptitude and passion for massage therapy. This interest led him to convince the priest at the Episcopal Church in Coldwater to allow him to set up a massage table in a room at the church.

Tom moved to Florida where he enrolled in a school that taught the art of massage therapy. Helping people with physical pain—that was for him. He set up his own massage therapy business in Sarasota. It was a success. Sarasota Magazine named Tom Anderson the best massage therapist in the Sarasota area. It was during this time that Tom met and married Penny Smith in 1985. Their daughter, Michelle, was born in 1988.

Tom was a caring and generous person whose unspoken mission was to help other people. Not the least was diving into the waters at the Narrows as a teenager to save a drowning girl. His quick reaction also may have saved an unconscious man on the sidewalk on Michigan Ave. in Chicago. He was 17 at the time and ignored passersby telling him to wait for an ambulance. Instead, he gave the man mouth-to-mouth resuscitation until a policeman took over.

Tom is survived by his daughter Michelle (Jeremy Flowers), his older brother Jan F. Anderson (Linda Lewis Anderson), younger brother Scott Anderson (Barbara Anderson), nieces Jessica Worden (Bryan) and Nicole Rockey (Cody), grandnephew Wyatt Worden, grandniece Ella Worden, grandniece Lola Rockey, and grandnephew Maxwell Rockey.

Tom was predeceased by grandparents Emil and Grace Anderson, Weldon and Betha Garvin, parents Kathryn and Fred Anderson, and former wife Penny (Smith) Anderson.





