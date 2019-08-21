|
|
Blanton, Thomas "Buster"
July 16, 1935 - August 19, 2019
SCPO Thomas Decatur Blanton, USN Ret., age 84, of Scout Trace, Blairsville and a former lifelong resident of Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Northeast Georgia Regional Medical Center following a brief illness. Tom was born on July 16, 1935, in Richmond, VA., the son of the late Millard Woodrow Blanton and the late Helen Faye Hawk Blanton. Tom was a veteran of the US Navy having given thirty years of service for his country. He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Marie Blanton (in 2001) and his brother, Jerry Blanton. Tom was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
Surviving Tom are his loving wife and best friend of eighteen years, CoraLee Blanton of Blairsville, his only daughter and her husband, Deborah Lynn (Blanton) and Thomas Cole of Palmetto, FL., his only granddaughter and her husband, Kathy Jo and Anthony Kinsey, of Palmetto, FL, several extended family on the Blanton side, a host of his church family, and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Antioch Baptist Church with Rev. George Cline officiating. Special music will be presented by Sarah Davis. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Hunter Payne, Luke Brendle, Mike Bittel, Darrell Dorn, Tom Cole and Randal Cole. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be: Paul Clark, Wes Dillard, Allen Johnson, Terry Kintz, Art Upchurch, Jeff Overbay and Walter Gadd. Interment will follow in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery with the North Georgia Honor Guard conducting Military Honors and Taps being presented by Eli Reeves. Flowers are accepted, and any donations may be made to: Operation Second Chance, 20251 Century Blvd., Suite 103, Germantown, MD, 20874 (operationsecondchance.org) or Antioch Baptist Church in memory of Tom Blanton. Operation Second Chance benefits s for their military service. The family will meet with friends at the church on Wednesday from 12:00 – 1:00 pm.
Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences on line at www.mountainviewfuenralhome.com
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019