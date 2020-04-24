|
Brock, Thomas
Dec 22, 1946 - Apr 9, 2020
Born Fort Wayne, IN, 12/22/1946, Thomas Van Brock was son to Robert E. Brock and Patricia A. Green. We knew him as Thom, Christmas Tree farmer of Roan Mountain, TN; Owner of Brock and Sons Landscaping in Linville, NC; and Siesta Exotica nurseryman from Sarasota, FL. He passed 4/9/2020 at age 73. Father to surviving children Robert James Alva Brock and Veronica Toys Brock, he assumed roles of Vet Asst, teacher, euchre player, Colts fan, and goat. Struggling health-wise, take solace he is able to rest in peace.
Veronica & son-in-law, Damon Steele of Cosby, TN, as well as Robert, and partner, Lynsey Powell, of Kingsport, TN, and his grand-daughters Sydnie, Raygen, Evelyn, Thom is also survived by his sister, Dee, of Spruce Pine, NC, and his brother, Mike, of Nokomis, FL. He's gone to meet his maker along with his parents and mother of his children, Jo Brock of Roan Mtn.
As Thom was devoted to landscaping, live plants would be appreciated, in lieu of cut arrangements. For donation suggestions, plant or pet charities. He would want us to consider him not bereft of life, rather as forever elevating evergreens, and helping save every puppy. He often remarked, "I don't like dogs," yet we always knew better.
There will be a memorial later, at Rhododendron Gardens. For online remembrance: gatheringus.com/memorial/thomas-van-brock/3040 . Manes Funeral Home, Newport, TN, is handling arrangements. Family appreciates all consideration, condolence, and concern. As Thom enjoyed movies and humor, it's timely to say he's 'off the twig,' and "I'd say you've had enough."
"After all, damn it, you owe it to him – and to us." ~ The Loved One (1965)
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020