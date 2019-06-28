Home

Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
Thomas Moore
Thomas C. "Tom" Moore


1941 - 2019
Thomas C. "Tom" Moore Obituary
Moore, Thomas C. 'Tom'
Nov 4, 1941 - Jun 25, 2019
Thomas C. 'Tom' Moore, 77, Bradenton, passed away June 25, 2019. Born in Selmer, TN he moved to Bradenton in 1998 from Rochester, MI, where he attended St. John's Methodist Church. Tom earned his engineering degree from General Motors Institute where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He worked for General Motors for 43 years before retiring. He was a avid sports fan and enjoyed playing golf. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary; sons, Thomas C., Jr. (Jennifer) and Michael J. (Deanne); brother, William L., Jr. (Kay); grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alexander, Amanda, Alyssa, Megan, Sarah, Victoria, Noelle and Sam and 1 great grandson, Henry. There will be a Celebration of Life from 2-4PM on Wednesday, July 3, at Rosedale Golf and Country Club. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Contributions in his name are appreciated and may be sent to Tidewell Hospice. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from June 28 to June 30, 2019
