Jones Funeral Home
4005 N. Tamiami Trail
Sarasota, FL 34234
(941) 355-2535
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church
Thomas Caldwell Jr.


1935 - 2020
Thomas Caldwell Jr. Obituary
Caldwell Jr., Thomas
May 19, 1935 - Feb 29, 2020
Thomas Caldwell Jr., 84, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on Feb. 29, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00pm-7:30pm on Fri., Mar. 6, 2020 at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. Services will be held 1:00pm on Sat., Mar. 7, 2020 at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be held at Palms Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements by Jones Funeral Home.
Thomas leaves to cherish his memories: daughters, Kimberly Ray and Lillie Bradwell; sons, Thomas Caldwell III, Michael Caldwell, and Tommy Caldwell; stepchildren, Billy Jones, Rick Jones, Darrell Jones, John Jones, Darreo Lyons and Sheila Woods; 3 sisters; 20 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
