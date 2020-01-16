Home

The Good Earth Crematory
501 17th Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-7756
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Masonic Manatee Lodge #31 F&AM
402 15th St. E.
Bradenton, FL
Thomas Carter


1958 - 2020
Thomas Carter Obituary
Carter, Thomas
Feb 20, 1958 - Jan 10, 2020
Thomas Dean Carter, 61, passed away from a brief illness on Friday, January 10, 2020 in Sarasota, FL. Services will be held Saturday, January 25th at 11 AM at the Masonic Manatee Lodge #31 F&AM located at 402 15th St. E. Bradenton, FL.
Tom was raised in Grand Blanc, Michigan before moving to Sarasota. He graduated from Manatee Community College with a degree in Industrial Engineering before starting a career with Buick Motors, Sun Hydraulics, and AAP industrial.
Tom had a love for the ocean and found great happiness with his Mason Brothers. Tom was raised to Scottish Rite 32nd degree Mason, York Rite and Grotto member. He served as an Educator for the State of Florida and Worshipful Master of Manatee Lodge #31 in 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Barbara Carter. He is survived by his wife, Jill Carter, originally of Waterford, MI, a son, Richard (Hannah) Carter of Memphis, TN and two stepchildren, Chavonn (Matt) Norton of Waterford, MI and Craig (Jessy) Strong of White Lake, MI. Also, siblings Dennis (Kathy) Carter, Judy Maher, Todd (Gail) Carter, and Corey Carter, and step-grandchildren, Adaline, Matthew, Chelsea and Jayden.
Tom's generosity, dedication and good humor will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The Masonic Home, Special Olympics or Southeast Guide Dog.
His family sends their gratitude to the all of those who came to us in our time of need.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
