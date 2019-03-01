|
Coppla, Thomas
Mar 4, 1935 - Feb 27, 2019
Thomas Coppla, 83, of Cape Haze, FL, formerly of Madison, CT, died on Feb 27, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 5:00 on March 3, 2019, at Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc., 3070 S. McCall Rd.. Services will be held at 9:15 on March 4, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Rd; Grove City. Funeral arrangements by: Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. with Private Crematory.
Published in Herald Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019
