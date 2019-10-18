|
Fox, Thomas Critchfield
Feb. 5, 1921 - Oct. 12, 2019
Thomas Critchfield Fox, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, Marcia Fox Ward of Sarasota and sons, T. Bruce Fox of Venice and Brian W. Fox of Missoula, MT; 6 cherished grandchildren and 7great grandchildren.
Private services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Thomas's honor to The Glenridge Foundation, in recognition of their extremely loving care throughout the years.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019