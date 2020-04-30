|
Kinney, Thomas D
Feb. 14, 1925 - Apr. 28, 2020
Thomas D. Kinney, 95, of Sarasota, FL passed away on April 28, 2020. He was born on February 14, 1925 in Jamestown, PA to the late Fred and Vernella (Hyde) Kinney. He was a WWII Navy veteran and a Real Estate Broker.
Tom is survived by his wife, Florence and several nieces and nephews.
A Life Celebration will be held at a later date and he will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at www.wiegandbrothers.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020