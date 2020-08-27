Myers, Thomas E.Apr 25, 1929 - Aug 15, 2020Thomas (Tom) Edward Myers of Sarasota, Florida was born and raised on a small Nebraska dairy farm. The middle child between a brother and a sister, he loved his family, the land, Holstein cows, John Deere tractors, chocolate, and football. He attended the University of Nebraska, and played football as a Nebraska Cornhusker before joining the Air Force.While stationed with the Air Force in Massachusetts, Tom visited his sister at her nearby college and met her dorm-mate, Pat, over a Bridge game. Right after graduation, the couple was married, and Pat became Tom's loving wife and soulmate for the next 68 years!After Tom had finished his Air Force service in Iceland and Illinois, the couple settled in Maine. Tom was employed in management by the Chinet paper plate company, and Pat taught elementary school. In his spare time, Tom helped to remodel their old Cape Cod home built in 1827. The couple was blessed with two children, Dave and Sue. Never afraid to tackle new challenges, the former Nebraska flatlander learned to ski at age 40 in order to accompany his children as they competed in amateur freestyle skiing. He later helped to create the national rules. There was a lot of family travel, as both Dave and Sue became champions in amateur freestyle meets all across the country.Active in town affairs, Tom served on the School Board, chaired the P.T.A., and the Industrial Management Club. He was plant representative for the area Community Chest.Tom and Pat first retired as "snowbirds" to Sarasota, later becoming year round residents at Orange Acres. They enjoyed taking trips, especially Elderhostels and cruises, family vacations, volunteering, gardening, and playing Bridge. Tom presided over the Residents and the Homeowners Associations, and was a member of the Board of Directors. He was also a valuable consultant to management. Active in the UCC Church, Tom held various positions; as Moderator, Deacon, Head Usher, and Chair of Finance. He and Pat were affectionately called the "Dynamic Duo!" In 2008, the couple moved to their final retirement home at Sunnyside Village.A born leader and motivator, Tom possessed the special gift of being able to bring people together to accomplish a common goal. If something needed to be done, he stepped up to the plate and led the team. Whether it was to establish a fund to drill clean water wells in El Salvador, or to create a hurricane preparedness plan for his community, he could always see the big picture, and define the issues.A gentleman, and a gentle man, Tom is especially remembered for his warm smile and quick wit, his sharp Bridge game, and his love of family. He is survived by wife, Pat; daughter, Susan Myers; son, David Myers; sister, Janet Keyser; 4 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.In appreciation for the loving community at Sunnyside Village, memorial donations may be made to the Sunnyside Foundation, 5201 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota, FL 34232.