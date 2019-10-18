|
|
McGrath III, Thomas Francis
January 31, 1945 - October 11, 2019
Thomas Francis McGrath III, 74, of Venice, FL, formerly of Waterbury, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice in Arcadia, FL.
He was born January 31, 1945 son of the late Thomas & Rachel McGrath.
Tom leaves a daughter Lisa Bartkus and her husband Michael of Waterbury, son Thomas McGrath IV of Bristol. Grandchildren: Joshua Bartkus and wife Katie of Thomaston, Nicole Bartkus of Waterbury and Alexander McGrath of Bristol, a great granddaughter Hailey Bartkus.
Brother John McGrath (Brenda); sisters: Patricia Coventry, Margaret Maselli (John); Ruth Longo (Ralph); Linda Barone (Stephen). His brother Francis McGrath predeceased him. He was Uncle Tommy to many nieces and nephews along with leaving several cousins.
Mr. McGrath worked several years in his family's business; McGrath's Restaurant and spent 6 years in the Army National Guard. Tom worked 20 years for the City of Waterbury as a painter and also worked part time for many auto body shops in the Waterbury area. Upon moving to Florida he worked at PGM Glass in Venice until his retirement. He also worked as a maintenance person at The Ranch in Venice where he made his home.
Special Thanks to Tidewell Hospice and his nephew Rick Mishbach along with friends Sue & Norman Cody for their special care during his illness.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. McGrath will be held 10 A.M, Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, 74 West Main St, Waterbury, 06702. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at church. Burial will follow in New St. Joseph's Cemetery, and there are no calling hours. Sound Choice Cremations in Sarasota, FL and The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Waterbury, 496 Chase Ave, 06704 are in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The 1075 Chase Parkway #4 Waterbury, CT 06708 or Tidewell Hospice 917 N. Arcadia Avenue Arcadia, FL 34266. To view these arrangements online, share a condolence, or an online photo, please visit www.fordfh.com.
Published in Herald Tribune from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019