Galanos, Thomas
Apr. 3, 1932 - Nov. 28, 2019
Thomas Galanos passed in peace at the age of 87 in the early morning hours of November 28, 2019. He was born in a small village in Greece and came to America to live the American dream.
As a result of his generous spirit and infectious personality he was loved by many. His life was as beautiful as the flowers he grew and as bountiful as the garden he nurtured. The love of his family and his Greek heritage were the essence of the dishes he created. Through his cooking he made strangers into family.
Thomas's union to his beautiful wife Cleopatra was blessed with 65 years of marriage. The life they shared, the struggles they had, and the love for one another was their beautiful example of true love for their 4 children and 9 grandchildren.
He will forever be cherished in the lives of his son Ted and his daughter in law Barbara, his daughter Joanna and his son in law Karl. His spirit will live within the hearts of his grandchildren Zak and Jill, Evan, Alyssa and Taylor, Jeremy, Katie, Jake, Thomas, Matthew, and Kara. He will be reunited in heaven with his beautiful daughters Martha and Susan.
A gathering of remembrance will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 between the hours of 2:00pm and 6:00pm at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home, Wiegand Chapel 7454 South Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, Florida 34231
In lieu of flowers Thomas had hoped for those to bring with them an unwrapped new toy to donate to Toys for Tots. This wish is for his remembrance of his struggle as a child. Monetary donations for Tidewell Hospice of Venice was also a wish for the kind and caring spirit of those who helped him and his family, allowing him to pass with dignity.
Published in Herald Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019