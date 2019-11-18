|
Rowe, Thomas Henry
December 9, 1934 - November 17, 2019
Thomas Henry Rowe of Sarasota, FL and Chautauqua, NY passed away peacefully November 17, 2019. Born December 9, 1934 to Dortha Louise Peiffer and Kenneth Guy Rowe of Titusville PA. Tom graduated from Titusville High School (1953), earning varsity letters in basketball and high jump all four years; and graduated from Grove City College, Grove City PA (1956). Married Patricia Ann Hughes December 21, 1957. Tom served in the Army in Bayreuth, Germany and was discharged honorably 2 years later in September 1959. Upon his return, he joined Scott Paper Company; ending his career 34 years later in Boston MA as Regional North Eastern Director of Sales.
Tom summered at Chautauqua, NY. He was President of the Chautauqua Golf Club, graduated from the Chautauqua Literary and Scientific Circle (CLSC) as President of his 2000 class; and was a member of the Bester Society. He was active in Scouting with his sons, boating, sailing, skiing, stamp collecting, traveling, bridge, and golf. Tom was a member of Pine Valley GC, Pine Valley, NJ, Brae Burn Golf Club, Boston, MA and TPC Prestancia Golf Club, Sarasota, FL. He was a Deacon and Elder of the Presbyterian Church and is a member of the Church of the Palms.
Tom was predeceased by his Parents, and Sister Julie Ann Fredericks (2017), Port St. Lucie, FL. Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Ann; father of; Steven Thomas (Judy Chen), Sarasota, FL; James Ainslie (Laura), Noblesville, IN; David Kenneth (Deborah), Mayville NY. Grandfather of: Kelsey Louise Rowe, Noblesville, IN; Matthew Thomas Rowe, Washington Township, PA; and Nicholas James Rowe, Noblesville, IN. Uncle of: Col. John Kenneth Ellsworth, Seabrook Island, SC and Julie Lynn Cox, Jarrettsville, MD.
Memorial gifts in his name can be directed to Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239, or CLSC, Chautauqua Institute, Chautauqua, NY 14722, or a .
A memorial service will be held at Church of the Palms 3224 Bee Ridge Rd, Sarasota, FL 34239, November 22, 2019 at 10:30 am. A Celebration of Tom's life will be held in Chautauqua, NY the summer of 2020.
Published in Herald Tribune from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019