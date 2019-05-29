|
|
Hogan, Thomas
Jan 29, 1936 - May 19, 2019
Sarasota FL - Mr. Thomas S. Hogan, 83, of Salem, beloved husband of 61 years to Arline F. (O'Leary) Hogan, passed away at Sarasota Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Salem he was the son of the late Thomas A. Hogan and Eveline Cloutier. He was raised and educated in Salem and was a graduate of Salem High School, Class of 1954.
An honorably discharged veteran, Thomas served his country as a member of the United States Army while stationed in Europe.
Thomas worked for many years at the United Shoe Machinery Corporation in Beverly; however, he was most proud of the work he did during the nine years he served as Personnel Director for the City of Salem. This position provided him with a unique opportunity to assist many of the city's young people in establishing careers in local government.
In addition to being a loving husband, father, and grandfather Thomas' passion in life was golf. He was an accomplished player who was a fixture for many years at both Olde Salem Greens and Beverly Golf and Tennis. He passed his love of the game on to his three sons who, despite their best efforts, were never able to challenge their Dad.
Thomas moved to Sarasota FL where he remained an avid fan of all the major Boston sports teams as well as a passionate supporter of Boston College athletics.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sister Helen Prochniak of Danvers, his children, John Hogan and his wife, Linda of Bradenton FL, Thomas Hogan and his wife Janet of Beverly, Robert Hogan of Danvers, seven grandchildren: Jennifer, Erika, Kevin, Alison, Erin, Patrick, Marc Halter and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be privately held by his family.
The family would like to thank the CCU staff at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Published in Herald Tribune from May 29 to May 30, 2019