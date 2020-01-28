|
Bennett, Thomas Jackson
December 8, 1931 - January 13, 2020
Thomas Jackson Bennett, 88, died on January 13, 2020. He was a beloved father, husband, son, uncle, grandfather and friend. Tom was born in Miami, FL the youngest of 5 children and is survived by one sister.
He married his high school sweetheart, Lois Kinsley, on August 23, 1952 and they were together for 60 years.
In 1953, Tom graduated from The University of Florida School of Civil Engineering and went on to receive his license as a Land Surveyor as well. He then joined the United States Airforce and served from 1954-55 in Tampa, FL as Second LT and followed with 10 years in the reserve.
He and Lois moved his growing family to Sarasota, FL in 1960 with three children and one on the way.
Established Bennett, Bishop and Passalacqua Engineering & Surveying in 1961 which later became Bennett & Bishop Engineering. Served as a board member on the Sarasota Zoning Board of Appeals for 15+ years. He was awarded Engineer of the Year in 1983 by the Florida Engineering Society of Sarasota-Manatee Engineering Society. He retired in 1985.
He is survived by 4 children; Linda (David) Jones, Nancy Rocks, Jean (Bill) Taaffe, Donald J (Patty) Bennett; and a total of 25 grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Tom was a lifelong avid boater, a musician with the band "Metrics" in the 60's, loved to be surrounded by family and had many life-long friendships. He had a great appreciation of nature and wildlife and was a true conservationist. He had a deep love of music and would never turn down a dance.
There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota or .
His well-known goodbye was "See you in the funnies".
Published in Herald Tribune from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020