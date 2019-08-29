|
Gagnon, Thomas L.
Sep 7, 1942 - Aug 27, 2019
Thomas L. Gagnon, 76, of Sarasota passed away August 27, 2019.
Tom was born in 1942 in Concord, New Hampshire to Elisez and Doris Marie (Painchaud) Gagnon. Tom served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was awarded numerous medals, including the Korea Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and two Purple Hearts. He achieved the rank of Sergeant. He moved to Sarasota in 1978 and worked in the concrete block industry. Tom enjoyed the simple things in life - he worked hard, loved animals, and stood as a quiet, strong presence in his family. He was dedicated to his wife, Mary (Boutieller) Gagnon and showed, by example, how to be kind, principled and honest. He is predeceased by his wife, Mary Grace (Boutieller) Gagnon, his parents Elisez and Doris Gagnon, his brother Danny Gagnon, and his step-daughter, Donna Boutieller. Tom is survived by his sisters Nancy Fox and Jill Gagnon, his four step-children John, Linda, Mary and George Boutieller, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will take place at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 9, 2019 at National Cremation and Burial Society, 2990 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, FL 34239, followed by a service at 12:30pm. Tom will be laid to rest at the Sarasota National Veterans Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL 34241 at 1:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cat Depot of Sarasota, 2542 17th St, Sarasota, FL 34234.
Published in Herald Tribune from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, 2019