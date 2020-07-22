Mullen, Thomas "Thom" L.07/21/2020Thomas "Thom" Leon Mullen, 54, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He currently had resided in St. Petersburg, FL. He leaves behind a beloved son, Zachary "Zach"Mullen, father; Leon Mullen, "step-mother; Dianne Mullen, loving sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews and a host of friends. He will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be conducted on Monday July 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Highland Memorial Gardens, in Jackson,TN. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 am - 12:30 pm. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons, 2812 N. Highland Ave. Jackson, TN. 731-427-5555