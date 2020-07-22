1/
Thomas L. "Thom" Mullen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mullen, Thomas "Thom" L.
07/21/2020
Thomas "Thom" Leon Mullen, 54, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He currently had resided in St. Petersburg, FL. He leaves behind a beloved son, Zachary "Zach"Mullen, father; Leon Mullen, "step-mother; Dianne Mullen, loving sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews and a host of friends. He will be greatly missed. A graveside service will be conducted on Monday July 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Highland Memorial Gardens, in Jackson,TN. The family will receive friends on Monday from 11:00 am - 12:30 pm. at the North Chapel of George A. Smith and Sons, 2812 N. Highland Ave. Jackson, TN. 731-427-5555



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Tribune from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:30 PM
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Highland Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home
2812 North Highland
Jackson, TN 38305
7314275555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved