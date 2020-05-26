Thomas Lewin
2020 - 2020
Lewin, Thomas
Feb 08, 1936 - May 22, 2020
Tom was with family at his home in North Port, FL when he passed away. Son of Cyril and Grace Lewin, he grew up in Northern Kentucky where he took over the Lewin Monument Co.from his father. For over 50 years, he designed and built monuments however, his life's work was always about improving the circumstances of others. Tom was inducted to the Ft. Mitchell Wall of Honor in 2009 for his service to the city which included time as a councilman and a lifetime member of the fire department. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, boating, and any activity that included family and friends. Tom was a member of the Unity Church of Peace in North Port. He is survived by his sister JoAnn Fedor and spouse Jim; four children Donna Lewin-McCormick and Mike; Daniel Lewin and Cris; Scott Lewin and Lynn; Krista Lewin-Wilmoth and Mel; 13 grand children; 9 great-grandchildren; and his dog Lucky. He was our hero and will be sorely missed.

Published in Herald Tribune from May 26 to May 28, 2020.
